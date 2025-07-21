Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte Has $400k Worth of Items Stolen in All-Star Break Burglary

Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte has broken his silence and begun revealing details about the burglary of his home that occurred over the All-Star break.

Following the Diamondbacks’ victory over the Cardinals on Sunday, Marte told reporters that his home was burglarized last Tuesday while he was in Atlanta for the All-Star Game, and roughly $400,000 worth of items were stolen.

“Not good to know you lose around $400,000,” Marte said with the help of a translator, “but you just gotta move on.”

The Associated Press reports that the items taken included jewelry and other personal effects. The outlet further reported that signs of forced entry were found.

No one was home at the time.

Marte did not play in the Diamondbacks’ weekend series against St. Louis, as he takes time to attend to his personal affairs.

“He’s dealing with a personal issue, so he asked for some time off, time away, just to get grounded and get himself back to where he can come back here and play and be a force for us,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Friday when announcing that the star second baseman would not play against St. Louis. “So it’s kind of a day-to-day situation.”

Marte is expected to be in the lineup Monday night, as a designated hitter, when the Diamondbacks play the Astros.