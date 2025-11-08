VIDEO: USC’s Sensational Trick Play Was Likely Illegal

When something appears too good to be true, that’s likely because it is.

On Friday night, USC executed a fake punt against Northwestern, in which backup QB Sam Huard wore the same number as the team’s punter and ran onto the field as the punter in a punt formation. However, instead of punting, he threw a pass that converted a first down and extended a drive that resulted in a touchdown.

Huard had previously worn No. 7 but was listed as No. 80 on the USC roster for this game. Another factor complicating the matter is that USC doesn’t have last names on the back of its jerseys. So, there’s no outward way to tell that the player wearing the punter’s number isn’t actually the punter.

In any event, the play worked and USC won the game 38-17.

However, Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira cried foul, saying the play should have been disallowed as an “unfair tactic.” Specifically, Pereira explained that “two players wearing the same position may not wear the same number during the game,” making Huard’s alignment technically illegal.

“Huard was on the flip card, was listed as wearing No. 80, but as a quarterback. [Sam] Johnson, he’s listed as No. 80, but as a kicker,” Pereira said. “At that point, Huard cannot go in and line up as a kicker. Period. At the snap, it becomes a live-ball foul.”

Pereira did not blame the officials for missing the sneaky move, however.

“The officials are not going to see this, they are not going to recognize this, but the league will address it at some point with USC, and I doubt they will ever do it again.”

Of course, that will do very little to make Northwestern feel better about what happened.