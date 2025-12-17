Lawyer: Ex-Michigan Head Coach Sherrone Moore Had ‘Long History’ of Abusing Mistress

The lawyer for Sherrone Moore’s mistress alleges that the former Michigan head football coach had a “long history” of abusive behavior toward his client.

Moore, 39, was fired by Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel after Paige Shiver, the woman with whom he had an affair, brought proof of their illicit relationship to Manuel’s attention. Manuel fired Moore for both the affair and the coach’s prior lie about the tryst. Moore then immediately left Manuel’s office and went to Shiver’s apartment, where he burst through the door, grabbed several butter knives and scissors, and threatened to kill himself and make her watch.

Shiver called the police, and Moore was arrested. He faces charges of home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

Heidi Sharp, Shiver’s attorney, called the police on her client’s behalf after learning of his alleged break-in. She informed dispatchers that “Moore had a long history of domestic violence against” Shiver and “that he was very dangerous.”

The court records do not contain information about the alleged domestic violence against Shiver, the New York Post reports.

The situation involving Moore began to unravel early last week. After Shiver ended the affair, Moore reportedly sent her dozens of texts and voice messages, all of which went unanswered.

Moore’s incessant attempt to contact her prompted Shiver to go to Manuel with proof of the affair.

Moore arrived at Michigan in 2018 as a tight ends coach and moved up to co-offensive coordinator in 2021. In 2023, he became the full-time offensive coordinator during a tumultuous year where a sign-stealing scandal rocked the program. Moore served as head coach for the Wolverines while Jim Harbaugh sat out a three-game suspension in connection with the scandal.

The Wolverines went 8-5 during Moore’s first year at the helm—a year highlighted by a thrilling victory over Ohio State in Columbus and a bowl victory over Alabama.

Michigan went 9-3 in Moore’s first full year as head coach. He served a two-game suspension in 2025 for his part in the sign-stealing scandal.

Biff Poggi will serve as Michigan’s interim head coach until the school hires a new head coach.