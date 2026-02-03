Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrested for Violating Probation, Allegedly Drinking Alcohol

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of the Chiefs’ superstar of the same name, was arrested for violating his DWI probation by allegedly drinking alcohol.

Mahomes Sr., 55, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Tuesday morning.

Mahomes has been arrested for DWI on three other occasions. TMZ Sports reports that the District Attorney’s office informed them that Mahomes had a high blood alcohol reading on his ankle monitor on January 1. However, two tests on January 5 and again on the 9th were negative for alcohol.

Oddly, his last DWI arrest also occurred during Super Bowl week in 2024. In that particular case, his son was competing in the championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

This year, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are not in the big game.

Mahomes Sr. received a 5-month probation after that 2024 arrest. It is unknown when Mahomes Sr. is scheduled to appear in court for his most recent arrest.