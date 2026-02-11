WFAN broadcaster and former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is not happy with the U.S. Olympic athletes who have been heard dissing America as they compete in the games in Italy this year.

Esiason took a stick to the anti-American Olympians on his show on Tuesday, telling them to play their sport and otherwise shut up.

Co-host Gregg Giannotti was talking about the games in Milan and, at one point, sarcastically said that some U.S. athletes there are “happy to represent America.” That assuredly set Esiason off. Mediaite reported.

“Yeah, they seemed to be happy to represent America,” Boomer said. “Not everybody is, but everybody should just pipe down and just do their sport, and play for our country, and respect the flag, and respect everything that’s going on.”

Several U.S. athletes have ripped America in Italy this year.

U.S. skier Hunter Hess, for one, said he has “mixed emotions” about representing America at the Winter Games.

His dislike for being an American spurred fans to call for him to be cut from Team USA.

In another case, freestyle skier Chris Lillis told the media in Italy that he is “heartbroken” to wear a U.S. flag because he is a rabidly anti-ICE protester. He also said he “isn’t the biggest fan” of wearing Team USA gear because he is ashamed of America.

U.S. figure skater Amber Glenn also blasted the United States and made the absurd claim that gays are having their rights taken away from them in America. She later decided to stop talking politics and pause her social media after earning a well-deserved backlash.

