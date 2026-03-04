Family Says Missing Virginia HS Football Coach Travis Turner Sexted Photos to Teen Girl

The family of a 16-year-old Virginia girl now says that the high school football coach who has been missing since October had sent explicit “sexting” photos of his genitalia to her.

The girl’s family claims that Travis Turner repeatedly sent the girl explicit texts over a period of about three months, the New York Post reported.

Coach Turner, 46, disappeared late in October after running into the forest behind his house armed with a handgun just as authorities were headed to his home to interrogate him on charges of child pornography and soliciting a minor. Turner has not been seen since he fled his home.

The Post reports that the girl, who has not been identified publicly, has suffered bullying at school and is in a “depressive state.”

Turner, who is married with three children, is now wanted on five counts of child pornography and another five of using a computer to solicit a minor.

Days after his disappearance, administrators at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, scrubbed his name and information from the school website and told the media that school officials had been made aware of the police investigation into the coach very early in the process.

Turner’s wife has refuted the charges against her missing husband.

“None of that is true. He’s a good dad and a good husband,” said Leslie Turner.

Officials had also announced that another school employee had been under suspicion. The school went on to report that the employee had been put on administrative leave, but the employee’s identity was not revealed.

