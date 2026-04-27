Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby Under NCAA Investigation for Gambling, Entering Treatment Program

Texas Tech Red Raider QB Brendan Sorsby is under NCAA investigation for making thousands of bets using a gambling app.

Sorsby has taken an indefinite leave from the Texas Tech football program to enter a treatment program for gambling addiction.

A recent transferred to Texas Tech from Cincinnati, Sorsby also played for Indiana.

“We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said in a statement. “Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health.”

Sorsby faces allegations of betting on numerous college sporting events, including games involving his own team during his time at Indiana.

Coming off a stellar season at Cincinnati where he threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns, Sorsby became the No. 2 overall prospect in the transfer portal. That success netted the well-traveled quarterback a contract worth approximately $5 million.

However, if proven true, the charges against Sorsby could end his career entirely.

While collegiate athletes are permitted to gamble on pro sports, up to but not including $800, gambling on college sports is strictly forbidden. Placing wagers on your own team, brings with it a penalty of automatic loss of eligibility.

“Due to confidentiality rules put in place by NCAA member schools, the NCAA will not comment on current, pending or potential investigations,” the NCAA said in a statement to CBS News. “However, the NCAA takes sports betting very seriously and is committed to the protection of student-athlete well-being and the integrity of competition. The Association works with integrity monitoring services, state regulators and other stakeholders to conduct appropriate due diligence whenever reports are received.”

With college teams already deep into their offseason programs, the sudden loss of their presumed starting quarterback is a heavy blow to a Texas Tech team looking to build on last year’s Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff (CFP) appearance.