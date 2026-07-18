WNBA Coach Suspended for Calling Angel Reese a ‘Protected Species’

A WNBA coach finds herself suspended for one game after making a comment about Angel Reese that the league deemed controversial.

Sandy Brondello, head coach of the Toronto Tempo, called Reese a “protected species” after disagreeing with a referee’s decision during her team’s 111-92 loss to Reese and the Atlanta Dream.

The WNBA announced on Saturday that the coach would be suspended for one game.

“The WNBA expects all coaches and team personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect that are fundamental to our league,” the league said in its statement.

Before the league suspended her, Brondello apologized for the remark.

“Angel, I’m sorry. Last night, in the emotion of the moment after [Nyara Sabally’s] injury, I used a phrase that I shouldn’t have used, and I take full responsibility for that. My frustration was with the officiating, but my words unfairly put the focus on you,” Brondello wrote on X.

The brouhaha originated when Reese knocked down Sabally with her shoulder while going up for a shot.

Sabally was assessed a foul despite being hurt and falling to the floor.

“Angel, she’s a protected species,” Brondello yelled as her player lay on the ground, injured.

“ARE WE SURPRISED?!” Reese replied to a post about Brondello’s comments on X. She also tagged Brondello’s account with a clown emoji

In a follow-up post, Brondello lamented the damage her words might have done to black women.

“I also understand that my words carried an impact beyond what I intended, particularly for Black women in our league, and I’m deeply sorry for that,” Brondello wrote. “I’ve spent my career competing with, coaching, and learning from incredible Black women.”