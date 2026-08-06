Argentina is taking yet another swipe at Great Britain by sponsoring a new national day of celebration to commemorate their soccer victory that knocked Team UK out of the 2026 World Cup.

The South American country has announced that July 15 will now be recognized as National Football Teams Day, to celebrate their 2026 World Cup victory over the UK, according to GBNews.

The game was a shock to many, granted. Argentina won its come-from-behind victory that sent Team Argentina to the final round of the 2026 World Cup, knocking the Brits out of the running in a shocking 2-1 final.

However, it might seem a bit strange to celebrate this particular game, though. While it was quite a stunning victory, one that ushered them into the final round of the 2026 World Cup, it was ultimately just a blip for Argentina because they lost the final game to Spain in a 1-0 final.

Even at the time, the Argentines immediately used their World Cup victory as a political football to attack Britain, of course. To make the victory even more pointed, several Argentine players held up a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas”, meaning “The Falklands are Argentine.”

The banner was a jab at Britain’s ownership of the Falkland Islands, which lie off Argentina’s coast and which have been in British hands since the 1800s.

The UK and Argentina have been at loggerheads over the Falklands since 1883, when the British took control of the islands. Argentina has always claimed that the islands are part of its national holdings and, in 1982, even sent a military force to try and wrest control of the islands back from the British.

The military engagement cost the lives of 649 Argentine soldiers and 255 British troops and lasted for two months before Argentine forces retreated, leaving the islands in the hands of the British.

The citizens of the islands are not at all interested in becoming part of Argentina. They have held two local referendums on the issue, one in 1986 and a second in 2013. Both votes ended with residents opting to remain under British control (96.45 percent pro-UK in 1986 and 99.8 percent in 2013), according to Forbes magazine.

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