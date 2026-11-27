Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday night, and NBC wants to get you hyped.

But they don’t want to use Deshaun Watson to do it.

After using Watson in their initial promotion alongside Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza, NBC released a second promo that still features Mendoza but replaces Watson with Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, as NFL reporter Ari Meirov noted.

Watson’s removal is certainly due to the more than two dozen civil lawsuits filed by massage therapists, the overwhelming majority of them from Watson’s time in Houston, who accused the former Texan of sexual misconduct.

The NFL handed down an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine that Watson served and paid in his first year with the Browns in 2022.

Still, despite the punishment, most fans feel Watson’s discipline was insufficient for the alleged crimes and have seldom shied away from booing him vociferously at any given opportunity.

The boos have become somewhat infrequent lately.

Despite an extremely rocky start in Cleveland, Watson has bounced back from an injury-plagued 2025 to lead the Browns to a 6-4 record, only one game behind the division-leading Steelers. And if the playoffs were held today, the Browns would be in as the #6 seed.

However, despite that turnaround, it’s probably best to show him on television as little as possible.