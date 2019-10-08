College Admissions Bribe Scandal: California Winemaker Sentenced to 5 Months in Prison

A California winemaker was sentenced to five months in prison over his role in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions bribery scandal. He had pled guilty to paying $300,000 to get his daughter into USC.

According to a report by NBC News, California Winemaker Agustin Francisco Huneeus has received the longest sentence of any parent involved in the Varsity Blues college bribery scandal.

Huneeus will spend time in prison over his decision to pay $300,000 to have his daughter fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California. Breitbart News reported in September that actress Felicity Huffman had been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the scam. Huffman pled guilty to paying William “Rick” Singer to manipulate her daughter’s SAT score with the aid of a bribed exam proctor.

Unlike other parents, Huneeus participated in both parts of the scam. With the aid of William “Rick” Singer, Huneeus orchestrated a plan that involved having his daughter’s SAT scores manipulated. Additionally, Huneeus created a fake athletic profile to have his daughter recruited to the university as a water polo player. Although Huneeus’ daughter actually played the sport, investigators concluded that she was not qualified to play at the collegiate level.

Prior to the sentencing, Huneeus told the court that he was eager to pay for his crime, adding that his decision to participate in Singer’s scheme has been “devastating” to his friends and family.

“Today is a hard day, a super hard day. I want more than anything to pay for my crime and atone for the harm I have caused… The consequences of my crime have been devastating to my friends and family. I am ashamed.”

Despite his attempt to sound remorseful, prosecutor Justin O’Connell claims that Huneeus knew his actions were wrong from the beginning. “He knew what he wanted, that was a fraudulent advantage for his daughter. He knew how to get it, and he pushed for that result,” O’Connell said.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on the Varsity Blues college bribery scam.