Chinese Startup Develops Smart Toilet that Analyzes Human Waste

A Chinese startup company has reportedly developed a smart toilet that can digitally analyze human excrement.

The Nikkei Asian Review reports that a Chinese startup firm named Geometry Healthtech has developed a new smart toilet that analyzes human excrement. The firm stated that the toilet has built-in sensors that collect and analyze samples; the toilet then sends this analysis to a mobile phone app where users are provided with health advice based on the analysis results.

The smart toilet can reportedly monitor for heart disease and detect symptoms of cancer and diabetes from urine samples. Geometry Healthtech founder and CEO Chen Lianghceng commented on the toilet stating: “The smart toilet can be used at home. It’s easy to use and highly applicable.”

Michael Lindenmayer who is a smart sanitation and digital health adviser at Toilet Board Coalition in the United States stated that the toilet could indeed help to provide useful health information to users. Nikkei Asian Review notes that one attraction of the device is that it can monitor users’ data without changing their daily habits, such as forcing them to wear a smartwatch or health tracking device.

Smart toilets are becoming a more likely possibility in the future, with U.S. tech giant Google announcing in 2016 that it had acquired a bathroom patent. The firm has already designed an ultrasonic bathtub and pressure sensor toilet which can be used to test and measure the condition of the heart and blood vessels.

In Japan, electronics manufacturers Toto and Panasonic have already designed toilets which can be connected to Wi-Fi and can analyze urine and stool samples. These toilets measure biomechanical structural materials such as sugar and protein and can measure body mass index.

David Coppola, a project manager at the European Space Agency, noted that if a region were to use 1,000 smart toilets that collect human body data, it would be possible to monitor the region’s diseases using spatial data and calculate whether or not the disease will spread. By combining toilet sensor data and satellite observation data, it would be possible to establish a health information system that could prevent future diseases.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com