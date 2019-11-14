PayPal Blacklists Pornhub, Stops All Payouts to Adult Performers

PayPal, which has banned some prominent conservative figures from its platform, has found a new group of undesirables to financially blacklist — porn stars.

Pornhub announced Thursday that PayPal has stopped all payouts to models on the popular hardcore porn site.

“We are all devastated by PayPal’s decision to stop payouts to over a hundred thousand performers who rely on them for their livelihoods,” the porn site said in a release.

URGENT: PayPal has stopped all Pornhub model payouts. If you had PayPal as your payout method please change to direct deposit/SEPA, or payment by check in your settings. Read more here https://t.co/LQAKeMsHIu — Pornhub Model Help & Updates (@PornhubHelp) November 14, 2019

The decision represents the latest move by big tech firms to censor or silence groups they disapprove of by blacklisting them. Silicon Valley giants including Facebook and Twitter face accusations that they unfairly target conservatives and other groups by censoring their content and throwing them off the platform.

Pornhub performers lashed out at PayPal on Thursday, calling the decision discriminatory.

“It was only a matter of time,” wrote one adult model on a Pornhub message board. “Since 2012 I have been watching PP [PayPal] get worse and worse, discriminate against so many Models and Companies!”

Another model wrote: “PayPal strikes again SMH but, not surprised. Real tired of all these companies taking away SWs [sex workers’] livelihoods.”

Performers in the United States and Canada have the option to be paid via direct deposit, while European performs can choose direct debit. Other payment options include Verge cryptocurrency and the Paxum e-wallet.

Pornhub’s model program enables performers to earn money by uploading their own videos to the site. Models are paid a percentage of the ad revenue made on their videos, with payments made on a monthly basis, and only when a performer has reached a minimum of $100.

The decision by PayPal comes after the payment platform, which was once owned by eBay, has blacklisted prominent conservative figures, including the street artist known as Sabo and activist Laura Loomer.

PayPal also canceled plans to open a global operations center in North Carolina in 2016 over the state’s transgender bathroom bill.

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman recently admitted during an interview with the Wall Street Journal that PayPal works with the far-left activist group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) when it considers blacklisting conservatives.

