U. of Denver Bans Alleged Panty Bandit from Campus

A man arrested for allegedly stealing underwear from a women’s locker room at the University of Denver was banned from campus last week.

According to a local news report, the University of Denver has banned 34-year-old Christopher Finger from campus over allegations that he had stolen underwear from a women’s locker room on campus.

The University of Denver received reports on November 28 that a man had entered the women’s locker room. Student-athletes reported that some of their personal belongings had gone missing shortly after the man had left the university’s sports center facility. Finger fled campus after being noticed by a woman entering the locker room.

“Using information gathered from security cameras,” the University wrote in an alert sent to students, “the Denver Police Department and the Division of Campus Safety were subsequently able to identify the suspect. As a result of a cooperative investigation between Denver Police and Campus Safety… Police arrested 34-year-old Christopher Finger and charged him with burglary and invasion of privacy [for] sex gratification.”

Finger was arrested on December 28 and charged with four counts of second-degree burglary and one count of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification. Police linked Finger to a series of similar burglaries that took place at the University of Denver in 2018.