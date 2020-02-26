College Admissions Bribe Scandal: Hot Pockets Heiress Sentenced to 5 Months in Prison

Michelle Janavs, the heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune, admitted this week that she paid $200,000 to have her daughter admitted to the USC as part of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions bribe scandal. She was sentenced to five months in prison during a hearing that took place this week.

Prior to her sentencing, Janavs apologized for trying to cheat the college admissions system. “I am so very sorry that I tried to create an unfair advantage for my children,” Janavs said.

Janavs told the court that the decision to pay the bribes was motivated by her love for her children. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton swiftly hit back at this claim.

Gorton said that the “vast majority of parents do not brazenly try to push their kids in the side door…They don’t love their children any less than you do. They just play by the rules of common decency and fair play.”

Janavs was accused of working with William “Rick” Singer to create a fake athletic profile that would make it easier for her to gain admission to the University of Southern California. Janavs was arrested in connection with the bribery scandal before her daughter was admitted to the university. Janavs additionally paid $100,000 for an ACT proctor that corrected her two daughters’ exams prior to submission.

Breitbart News reported this week that a woman from China pleaded guilty to paying a $400,000 bribe to have her son admitted to UCLA. The woman worked with Singer and a former university soccer coach to construct a fake soccer profile for her son.

