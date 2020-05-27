Washington State U. to Provide ‘Emergency’ Funding for Illegal Alien Students

Washington State University (WSU) is working to provide “emergency” funding for illegal alien students in the wake of the Chinese virus pandemic.

The publicly-funded university has partnered with a student activist group to help illegal alien students get “emergency” financial assistance in response to the Wuhan virus, according to a report by the school’s student newspaper, the Daily Evergreen.

The report added that aside from emergency funds in response to the Chinese virus, the money will also go toward “the DACA renewal fund, and the scholarship fund,” and that the funds are available to all illegal WSU students, “even if they are non-DACA recipients.”

The funds are being offered by WSU’s “Undocumented Initiatives Office” and the Crimson Group, the student organization working with the school to allocate the money toward illegal immigrant students.

The Crimson Group describes itself as “an activist and support group for undocumented students and allies at Washington State University Pullman and the Palouse community,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

“The federal government said the money going to universities and states for COVID relief will not be eligible for undocumented students,” said Linda Vargas, WSU’s Undocumented Inititatives ambassador and sophomore environmental science major.

“So this is just another way that they can access funds and be able to afford their living expenses and pay their rent during these times,” she added.

While it remains unclear whether or not taxpayer dollars are being provided for illegal immigrant students via this specific initiative alongside the Crimson Group, taxpayer dollars in Washington State are in fact available to illegal alien students through a state aid program called the Washington Application for State Financial Aid.

The university describes the Washington Application for State Financial Aid as an entity that enables illegal immigrant students “to be considered for the Washington College Grant and for aid awarded by WSU.”

Washington State University did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for clarification on whether taxpayer dollars are being distributed to illegal aliens through this new initiative at the university.

