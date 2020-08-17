Florida Cancels Bar Exam After Security Breach, Software Failures

The Florida Board of Bar Examiners announced on Sunday that it has canceled an online administration of the Florida bar exam that was scheduled to take place this week. The cancellation came just days after dozens of exam-takers reported software failures and unauthorized attempts to access their online banking accounts.

According to a report by Bloomberg Law, an online administration of the Florida bar exam that was scheduled to take place this week was canceled on Sunday evening. The decision came after exam-takers reported that the exam software was riddled with glitches and security concerns.

During a trial run of the exam software that took place last week, many users reported glitches that compromised the security of the exam. The Tampa Bay Times reported last week that many exam-takers found out after a trial exam that hackers had attempted to use their credit cards and social media accounts.

“They also say they documented more than 35 apparent security breaches that users said they experienced soon after downloading the software,” the report reads. “Those included suspicious log-in attempts to social media and email accounts, compromised bank accounts and credit cards — and at least one extortion attempt.”

The company behind the exam software promised to address the issues. Upon downloading the final software update on Saturday, exam-takers continued to report major issues. Some were able to minimize the exam screen to check their notes during trial exams. Others reported that they were able to receive phone calls and text messages.

Another example of a critical issue occurring with the ILG Florida Bar Exam software. This examinee spoke with the CEO of ILG and, after having 15 engineers assess the video, cannot figure out what is how this is happening. pic.twitter.com/gl979LOnCF — WeAreThe9 (@We_Are_The_Nine) August 16, 2020

In a statement published on Sunday evening, the Florida Board of Bar Examiners announced that administering an online exam this week was not “technically feasible.”

“The Florida Board of Bar Examiners, with the approval of the Supreme Court of Florida, announces that the bar examination that was scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, will not go forward,” the statement reads. “Despite the board’s best efforts to offer a licensure opportunity in August, it was determined that administering a secure and reliable remote bar examination in August was not technically feasible. In addition, the live trial of the examination software scheduled for Monday, August 17 is also canceled.”

The Florida Board of Bar Examiners claims that it will reschedule the exam for “a date to be determined in October.” It is unclear at this point if the October exam will take place online or in-person.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.