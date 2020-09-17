Twitter ‘Fact Checks’ Another Trump Tweet About Mass-Mail Voter Fraud

Twitter has once again added a “fact check” label to one of President Trump’s tweets warning about the potential for fraud with mass-mailed ballots in the upcoming election.

“Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to “voters”, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday,” tweeted President Trump earlier today, adding “Stop Ballot Madness!”

Trump linked to a tweet posted by True the Vote, an organization working to ensure that the votes of members of the military serving overseas are counted.

In response, Twitter added a label to Trump’s tweets, encouraging users to “learn how voting by mail is safe and secure.” The link takes users to a page with links to stories highlighting “experts” defending vote-by-mail.

Twitter also added the label to a follow-up tweet from the President, stating “The big Unsolicited Ballot States should give it up NOW, before it is too late, and ask people to go to the Polling Booths and, like always before, VOTE. Otherwise, MAYHEM!!! Solicited Ballots (absentee) are OK.”

Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to “voters”, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness! https://t.co/3SMAk9TC1a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

The big Unsolicited Ballot States should give it up NOW, before it is too late, and ask people to go to the Polling Booths and, like always before, VOTE. Otherwise, MAYHEM!!! Solicited Ballots (absentee) are OK. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

This came on the same day that President Trump slammed Twitter for bias in its “trending” section. The “trending” section, which used to reflect the most popular hashtags and topics being discussed on Twitter, has been accused by conservatives of being rigged to favor anti-Trump narratives.

Twitter makes sure that Trending on Twitter is anything bad, Fake or not, about President Donald Trump. So obvious what they are doing. Being studied now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

Despite a stream of stories exposing the dangers of vote-by-mail, including a voting experiment that saw 3 percent of dummy ballots disappear in the mail, and a Democrat whistleblower who exposed a longrunning, organized operation to defraud mail-in voters in multiple states, Twitter continues to censor the President whenever he tweets out concerns about the system.

Twitter has repeatedly censored President Trump’s tweets warning voters about the potential for fraud in the upcoming election.

In August, Twitter censored a tweet from the President warning of a “voter security disaster” due to Democrats championing mail drop boxes for voting.

“So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster,” said President Trump.

“Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!”

And earlier this month, Twitter censored a tweet from Trump urging voters in North Carolina to get their votes in early, and follow up to make sure they have been counted.

Twitter has also censored Trump’s tweets warning rioters that they can expect to be met with force if they continue engaging in lawless behavior.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. His upcoming book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which contains exclusive interviews with sources inside Google, Facebook, and other tech companies, will be released on September 22 and is currently available for preorder.