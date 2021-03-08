Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Make Millions ‘Selling’ His First Tweet

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is reportedly selling the first-ever tweet posted to Twitter as a “non-fungible token” (NFT) with the bid already at $2.5 million. Dorsey’s net worth is more than $12 billion according to Forbes.

Interesting Engineering reports that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has put up the world’s first-ever tweet for sale as a non-fungible token (NFT) with the first bid starting at $2.5 million offered by Sina Estavi, the CEO of Bridge Oracle.

The Tweet can be purchased on a platform called Valuables and can be seen below:

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

NFTs have grown rapidly in popularity in recent months and are being used primarily as a way to sell digital art and music. NFT’s are digital products linked to a unique generated hash figure that cannot be exchanged, making the item unique and providing a certificate of ownership and authenticity.

The tokens are stored on the same blockchain as the Ethereum cryptocurrency. They are used to verify the authenticity and ownership of the art on sale are encrypted with the artist’s unique signature on the blockchain. Popular Mechanics explains it in simple terms as “like wrapping a fancy PowerPoint in mathematical padlocks and auctioning it at Christie’s.”

The popular musician Grimes, girlfriend of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, recently sold her crypto art through NFTs for $5.8 million. The creator of the internet meme Nyan Cat, Chris Torres, sold a unique version of the meme and GIF for 300 Ethereum, or roughly $600,000.

One of the first NFTs to be sold was a digital kitten known as CryptoKitty #896775. The digital cat was sold in September 2018 for 600 Ethereum, which was around $172,000 at the time. That same 600 Ethereum is now worth $1,043,274.

CNET reported at the time:

CryptoKitties are essentially digital collectibles that you can breed and they’re valuable in the way that, for example, a rare Magic: The Gathering Card is valuable. Or a rare baseball card. Essentially, since CryptoKitties are on the blockchain, Dragon (or 896775) is completely unique and cannot be replicated. The people behind CryptoKitties are slowly releasing “Gen 0” kitties, and they are capped at 50,000, but they can breed.

