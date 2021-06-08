Police: Mississippi Man Murdered in Facebook Marketplace Ambush

A man from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was murdered after meeting to purchase an ATV he had found for sale on Facebook marketplace, according to police.

WBAL reports that an arrest has been made in relation to the murder of a 26-year-old man who was found dead after attempting to purchase an ATV that he had found via an ad placed on Facebook Marketplace. Another suspect in the case is still currently on the run from the police.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March stated that Kyle Craig, 26, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, found an ATV for sale on Facebook Marketplace that he attempted to purchase. Craig’s family told police that he drove from Ocean Springs on the southern coast to Holmes County in central Mississippi on Wednesday morning to meet the seller.

After Craig’s family failed to hear from him, he was reported missing to Holmes County authorities. Investigators stated that Craig had a large amount of money on him and it appeared that whoever he met to purchase the ATV from had robbed and killed him. Craig’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Holmes County investigators have made one arrest in the case and are currently searching for a second suspect. A juvenile male is currently in custody and the other suspect, Mountavious Landfair, is still on the run. March stated that there are other individuals involved who could also be charged as accessories in the murder.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Landfair, or any other information regarding the crime, is being asked to contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.

