Melania Trump to Auction Second NFT, Signed White Hat from State Visit

Melania Trump is previewing the second of her Non-Fungible Token (NFT) auctions, along with the auction of an original watercolor painting, and the Hervé Pierre hat worn and signed by the former First Lady during the first formal State visit of French president Emmanuel Macron in 2018.

The three items can be seen at MelaniaTrump.com, and will go on sale in an online-only auction running from January 11–January 25, 2022, and it will have an opening bid the equivalent of $250,000. Bids will be accepted using the Solana (SOL) cryptocurrency.

Mrs. Trump launched her first series of NFTs in December, a series of digital artworks titled “Melania’s Vision.” The NFTs originally sold for 1 SOL each (approximately $175 at the time) and are currently auctioning for approximately 0.075 ETH ($290) per NFT on OpenSea.

The digital artwork was created by French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, who also created the watercolor that will go on sale at the next auction.

Part of the proceeds from both auctions will go to support individuals who have been in the foster care community with access to computer science and technology education. The first round of scholarships will be granted by Mrs. Trump in the first quarter of 2022.

“I was very proud to represent the United States and to welcome President and Mrs. Macron during the State Visit with the Republic of France; and I am excited to offer a piece of history during this auction,” said Mrs. Trump in an exclusive comment to Breitbart News.

“The couture, white hat by Hervé Pierre speaks volumes about this moment. Now someone else can own and enjoy this historic, one-of-a-kind piece.”

Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs are unique and non-interchangeable units of data stored on blockchains, the decentralized ledger technology behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. NFTs are typically used to identify proof of ownership of a digital or physical asset, including pictures, videos, and audio files.

NFTs are often compared to certificates of authenticity, which are used to verify that a work of art or other item is authentic or original, as opposed to a copy.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.