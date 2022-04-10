YouTube Blocks Russian Parliament Channel

Google-owned video platform YouTube has reportedly blocked Duma TV, a channel that broadcasts from Russia’s lower house of parliament.

Reuters reports that YouTube has blocked the channel Duma TV, which broadcasts from Russia’s lower house of parliament. The move has garnered an angry response from Russian officials who believe that YouTube could face restrictions in response to the channel ban.

The Duma TV channel now displays a message from YouTube stating that the channel was “terminated for a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service.” YouTube has faced intense pressure from Russia’s communication watchdog Roskomnadzor which quickly responded to the suspension.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented via the Telegram messaging service: “From the look of it, YouTube has signed its own warrant. Save content, transfer (it) to Russian platforms. And hurry up.”

Roskomnadzor has requested that Google restore access to the channel immediately, stating: “The American IT company adheres to a pronounced anti-Russian position in the information war unleashed by the West against our country.”

In an email to Reuters, Google stated that it is committed to complying with all sanctions and trade compliance laws. “If we find that an account violates our Terms of Service, we take appropriate action. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation for any updates and changes,” a Google spokesperson told Reuters.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the Duma’s speaker, commented that the sudden decision by Google was proof of rights and freedom violations by the United States government. “The USA wants to obtain a monopoly on promoting information. We cannot let it happen,” Volodin said via Telegram.

Google earlier suspended all ad sales in Russia. Tech companies across the world have been limiting Russia’s ability to distribute state-approved news and information as the invasion of Ukraine continues. The moves come as the European Commission considers a ban on the state news agencies entirely due to fears that they are spreading misinformation about the war in Ukraine.

Breitbart News recently reported that Google blocked the mobile apps of Rusia Today and Sputnik from its Play Store. The move comes shortly after Google’s decision to remove Russian state media from its news-related features.

A number of tech giants have taken action against Russian state media, with multiple platforms banning Russian media across the EU. Facebook (including Instagram), YouTube, and TikTok have completely banned Russian media outlets like Russia Today and Sputnik throughout the European Union.

