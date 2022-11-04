Poor Little Leftists: Elon Musk Cancels Twitter Workers’ Monthly ‘Days of Rest’

Twitter’s “days of rest,” a monthly day off for the company’s notoriously left-wing employees to relax, are set to come to an end under the management of Elon Musk, who is also slashing a huge number of employees today.

During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Twitter began offering employees one paid “day of rest” per month.

Musk, notorious for imposing exacting standards on his employees, is set to bring this program to an end, in addition to demanding employees return to the office and cutting the company’s headcount in half.

The billionaire previously imposed a return-to-work policy on Tesla employees, making him one of the first major executives to call time on coronavirus-era work changes, many of which are still in place at other companies.

Twitter employees are bracing themselves for layoffs and tough deadlines under Musk, as Breitbart News previously reported. Massive layoffs are expected as early as Friday.

Via Breitbart News:

A recent report from Bloomberg states that Elon Musk plans to tell half of Twitter’s employees that Friday will be their last day on the job. The move comes as an effort by Musk to lower costs and reduce his debt from “overpaying” for the company. After assuming control as ‘Chief Twit,’ the billionaire immediately fired several top-level employees including CEO Parag Agrawal and censorship queen Vijaya Gadde. As Breitbart News reported this week, Musk fired the executives “for cause” to avoid paying out their golden parachutes. According to the report, he continued the layoffs over the weekend while directors were asked to make lists of protentional employees to be laid off. According to the source, the plans are still subject to change, and one option being considered is a two-month severance package for terminated employees. Sources told the outlet that senior personnel on the product teams were ordered to cut 50 percent of their staff in an effort to reduce costs.

These are just a few of the reported planned overhauls at Twitter, including a paid video feature, paid verified checkmarks, and a transfer of Musk’s inner circle from Tesla to help implement his vision for Twitter.

