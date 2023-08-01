Google Being Google: YouTube Removes James O’Keefe Interview with RFK Jr. for ‘Medical Misinformation’

Google-owned video platform YouTube has once again censored Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over what the tech giant calls “medical misinformation.”

YouTube previously censored two other interviews of RFK Jr. twice, one conducted by the Canadian academic Jordan B. Peterson, and another by former New York Post reporter Al Guart.

In the latest act of censorship, YouTube shut down an interview conducted by investigative journalist James O’Keefe, founder of the O’Keefe Media Group.

According to O’Keefe, who posted the video in full on Twitter (the platform that recently rebranded as X), YouTube gave the same excuse for censoring his interviews as it had for previous videos featuring the candidate: “medical misinformation.”

YouTube removed this video for “medical misinformation” Thankfully, you can still watch it here on the public square pic.twitter.com/IswUL6cjhd — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 28, 2023

The nephew of the 35th President, John F. Kennedy, RFK Jr. has become well known in recent years for challenging mainstream narratives about coronavirus and vaccines.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News earlier this year, Kennedy slammed the establishment’s embrace of censorship, saying “we’re now in this situation where without free speech, democracy just withers and dies.”

“Free speech is the fertilizer; it’s the sunlight; it’s the water for democracy,” he continued. “There is no time in history where the people who were censoring speech were the good guys.

In recent posts on Twitter, he has condemned the Biden White House for its “contempt for the First Amendment.”

White House directly demanded that Facebook remove posts it didn’t like. When Facebook pushed back, WH officials were outraged. They seem to think that it is the platforms’ duty to censor whatever the government tells them to. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 28, 2023

An economic populist and a critic of open borders, Kennedy has promised to use tariffs to protect American workers if elected President.

When I’m elected President, I will stop the toxic polarization of these agencies and reestablish justice and integrity in American governance. #Kennedy24 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 30, 2023

More recently, he has condemned government agencies like the IRS, FBI, and Department of Justice for “harassing and prosecuting opponents, whistleblowers, and journalists” pledging to end the “toxic polarization” of these agencies if elected President.

