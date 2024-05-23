ChatGPT Developer OpenAI Partners with News Corp. to ‘Enhance’ AI Products

OpenAI, the company behind the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot, has announced a partnership with media giant News Corp. to improve its AI chatbots.

CNBC reports that OpenAI has entered into a multi-year global partnership with News Corp., granting the AI company access to current and archived articles from outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, Barron’s, and the New York Post. This collaboration will allow OpenAI to display content from these sources within its ChatGPT chatbot in response to user queries.

The partnership extends beyond content sharing, as News Corp. will also share its journalistic expertise with OpenAI claiming it will ensure that the highest journalism standards are maintained across the AI company’s offerings. Robert Thomson, CEO of News Corp., expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We believe a historic agreement will set new standards for veracity, for virtue and for value in the digital age. We are delighted to have found principled partners in Sam Altman and his trusty, talented team who understand the commercial and social significance of journalists and journalism.”

In addition to the News Corp. partnership, OpenAI has also joined forces with Reddit, gaining access to the censorship-happy leftist social media platform’s Data API, which provides real-time, structured, and unique content. This collaboration will enable OpenAI to train its AI models on Reddit’s vast repository of user-generated content, further enhancing the capabilities of its AI products.

As part of the deal with Reddit, OpenAI will become a Reddit advertising partner, and the social media platform will begin offering AI-powered features to its users and moderators. This move follows a similar partnership between Reddit and Google, announced in February, which allows Google to train its AI models, such as Gemini, on Reddit content.

OpenAI doesn’t have the same positive relationship with every media company. Breitbart News previously reported that the New York Times has filed a copyright lawsuit against the AI company:

The lawsuit argues that the defendants have circumvented billions of dollars in content creation costs by using the Times‘ work without permission or compensation. The Times is seeking damages and an injunction to prevent further use of its content by Microsoft and OpenAI, along with the destruction of datasets containing its work​​. The lawsuit alleges that the AI tools developed by Microsoft and OpenAI, partially built on its content, have significantly increased the valuations of these companies, demonstrating the lucrative nature of using proprietary intellectual property without compensation​​. The legal argument centers around the concept of “fair use.” Tech companies argue that content on the open internet can be used under this provision to train AI technologies. However, the Times refutes this, stating that the AI tools reproduce large portions of its articles verbatim, which goes beyond the scope of fair use​​. The lawsuit cites specific instances where ChatGPT has closely mimicked Times‘ articles, such as a 2019 report on predatory lending in New York City’s taxi industry, illustrating the extent of the alleged infringement

