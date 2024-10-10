Elon Musk’s Boring Company Has a Trespassing Problem at Las Vegas Loop

The Boring Company, Elon Musk’s tunnel-digging venture, is grappling with trespassing incidents in its subterranean road network known as the Loop, located beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Fortune reports that Elon Musk’s underground travel system has encountered an unexpected challenge — trespassers. The Boring Company, which built and operates the 2.4-mile underground road network known as the Loop beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center, has reported numerous incidents of unauthorized individuals and vehicles entering the tunnel system.

According to reports obtained by Fortune via a Freedom of Information Act request, there have been at least 67 trespassing episodes since 2022. These incidents range from skateboarders and photographers entering the tunnels through passenger pickup stations to confused drivers tailgating the Tesla cars used to transport passengers. In one case, two people were found sleeping in a tunnel station near a convention center parking lot.

The Boring Company’s vision for the Loop initially aimed to create a high-speed, autonomous hyperloop system that would transport passengers through underground tubes at hundreds of miles per hour. However, the current iteration of the Loop employs human-driven Teslas to shuttle conference attendees beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center, providing a lower-traffic alternative to surface roads.

While the Loop has proven popular among its intended users, with over 2 million passengers transported between June 2021 and November 2023, the trespassing incidents have become a headache for the Boring Company. Staff technicians are regularly required to escort unauthorized individuals and vehicles out of the tunnels, disrupting the system’s smooth operation.

To address the issue, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, in collaboration with the Boring Company, has implemented a license plate reading system that automatically closes tunnel gates when unrecognized vehicles attempt to enter the surface stations. The authority is also actively working with the Boring Company to eliminate opportunities for inadvertent intrusion.

Despite these challenges, the Boring Company remains focused on expanding its operations in Las Vegas. The company is currently working to obtain approvals from the City of Las Vegas to construct an additional 68 miles of tunnels beneath the city and other areas of the county, including a connection to the airport.

