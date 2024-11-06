Watch: Streamer ‘xQc’ Takes Staggering $700,000 Loss on Kamala Harris Election Bet

Prominent streamer “xQc,” known for high stakes gambling, has faced a significant setback after losing a staggering $700,000 bet on Kamala Harris in the 2024 United States Presidential elections. In a video clip from his stream, xQc can be seen cashing out multiple bets on Harris to win — giving up his wager in exchange for keeping a tiny percentage of the amount bet.

Streamer xQc, who has built a huge audience as a video game streamer and degenerate gambler, recently learned the hard way that it does not pay to bet against Donald Trump.

In a video clip from his stream, he “cashes out” of multiple bets he placed on Kamala Harris to win the election. Cashing out bets can be compared to surrender, giving up any chance of winning in exchange for the return of a small part of the original bet amount.

While the Bitcoin-led market celebrated Trump’s triumph, xQc found himself in a challenging position after losing a staggering $700,000 on a bet that Kamala Harris would defeat Donald Trump and become the next president of the United States.

xQc took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on November 5 to announce his Bitcoin bet to the world, stating, “This better-hit lmao, the odds are too good I had to. Don’t get it twisted. PS: Don’t get mad… I can’t even vote since I’m Canadian.” The screenshot shared on the platform revealed that the streamer had placed a bet of approximately $650,000, which ultimately resulted in a loss of $700,000 when the election results were announced.

The streamer’s substantial loss quickly gained traction on social media, with many users mocking xQc for placing such a large bet in the first place. Some even suggested that the loss could put an end to his “gambling habits.” One user commented, “You could’ve donated that 700K$ to a charity instead of burning it.” However, this is not the first time xQc has made a significant wager. The streamer is well-known for frequently discussing important events and broadcasting high-stakes gaming sessions.

In contrast to xQc’s loss, another streamer, Adin Ross, made a seemingly smarter choice by placing a million-dollar bet on Donald Trump’s election victory. Ross also announced his intention to give away $100,000 to his fans following the successful bet.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Donald Trump appeared on a stream with Adin Ross before the election:

After the interview, Ross walked Trump outside to a waiting Tesla Cybertruck wrapped with the iconic image — which Ross called “a pretty badass picture” — of Trump pumping his fist defiantly after being shot on July 13. Ross gifted Trump the vehicle. “I think its incredible,” Trump said of the truck and the image. A surreal conversation ensued inside the Cybertruck, with Trump and Ross alternating choosing songs from Trump’s playlist.

