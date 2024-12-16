Police: Two Arrested for Flying Drone Dangerously Close to Boston’s Logan Airport

Two men are due to appear in court after allegedly flying a drone too close to Boston’s Logan Airport over the weekend, amid a wave of mystery drone sightings long the East Coast that has sparked concern and confusion.

NBC Boston reports that Robert Duffy, 42, of Charlestown, and Jeremy Folcik, 32, of Bridgewater, are facing trespassing charges, with potentially more charges to follow, after they were arrested with a drone on Long Island inside the decommissioned Long Island Health Campus in Boston Harbor on Saturday night. Additional charges are possible, according to Boston Police.

A drone allegedly controlled by the two men flew dangerously close to Logan International Airport, and police tracked its location to where the men were arrested. The arrests came as dozens of people across New England have reported seeing drones like those spotted flying around New Jersey in recent weeks.

Police say Duffy and Folcik tried to flee the island after being spotted with the drone. Investigators are still searching for a third person who allegedly escaped by boat. The incident has raised concerns about the potential for drones to interfere with commercial air traffic and compromise safety.

The FAA has strict regulations governing the use of drones, including prohibitions on flying them near airports, over crowds, or beyond the operator’s line of sight. Violators can face civil penalties and criminal charges.

As the popularity of drones continues to grow, experts say it is important for operators to educate themselves about the rules and use the devices responsibly. They also stress the need for better tracking and identification systems to help authorities distinguish between legitimate drone use and potential threats.

The court appearance of Duffy and Folcik comes as officials across the country grapple with how to respond to the surge in drone sightings. Some have called for tighter restrictions on drone use, while others argue that the current regulations are sufficient if properly enforced.

