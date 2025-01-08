Sister of OpenAI Kingpin Sam Altman Accuses Him of Sexual Abuse in Lawsuit

Ann Altman, the sister of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has filed a lawsuit alleging he regularly sexually abused her for several years starting in their childhood.

The Guardian reports that Sam Altman, the prominent tech entrepreneur and CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, has been accused of sexual abuse by his sister Ann Altman in a lawsuit filed on January 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. The lawsuit alleges that the abuse began when Ann was just three years old and Sam was 12, with the last instance occurring when he was an adult but his sister was still a child.

Sam Altman, along with his mother Connie and younger brothers Max and Jack, have vehemently denied the allegations in a joint statement posted on X. They called Ann’s claims “utterly untrue” and “deeply hurtful.” The family expressed their love and concern for Ann’s wellbeing, noting the difficulties in caring for a family member with mental health challenges.

Ann Altman, who goes by Annie, has previously made similar allegations against her brother on social media platforms. Her lawyers stated in the court filing that she has experienced mental health issues as a result of the alleged abuse. The lawsuit is seeking a jury trial and damages exceeding $75,000, in addition to legal fees. The $75,000 figure, a hot topic on social media discussions about the lawsuit, may simply be a filing requirement to indicate the size of the lawsuit will require a potential jury trial.

The Altman family’s statement accused Ann of demanding more money and refusing conventional medical treatment despite their offers of monthly financial support and attempts to get her help. They explained their previous decision not to respond publicly to the allegations, but felt compelled to do so after Ann took legal action.

The accusation against Altman are the only mystery swirling around OpenAI. A former employee turned whistleblower was found dead in his apartment just as he was being asked to testify against Altman’s company in multiple prominent copyright cases against the AI giant. Although the death was ruled a suicide, the whistleblower’s parents have hired investigators to review the case.

Read more at the Guardian here.

