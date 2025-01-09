Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Provide Free Starlink Terminals to Areas Affected by Los Angeles Wildfires

Elon Musk said his SpaceX company will provide free Starlink terminals to the Los Angeles areas affected by the raging and catastrophic wildfires. The satellite internet service will help restore communication in areas devastated by the ongoing fires.

“SpaceX will provide free Starlink terminals to affected areas in LA tomorrow morning,” Musk said in a Thursday X post.

Musk was replying to a post by X user Sawyer Merritt, who wrote, “TV crews are using SpaceX’s @Starlink to broadcast their live fire coverage in LA.”

“The only reason you’re able to see us right now is because of Starlink. There’s absolutely no cell service at all in this whole area,” Merritt added.

As Breitbart News reported, wildfires sparked on Tuesday morning and spread quickly due to high winds, forcing residents to evacuate and causing historic destruction of homes, displacing tens of thousands of people.

Thursday marks day three of the catastrophic California wildfires.

At the time of this writing, there are five active wildfires ablaze at once. They are located in the Pacific Palisades, Sunset, Eaton, Hurst, and Lidia areas, according to CalFire.

The Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst fires all began on Tuesday, while the Sunset and Lidia fires started on Wednesday. Currently, the Palisades, Eaton, and Sunset fires are all listed as zero percent contained, while the Hurst Fire is 10 percent contained and the Lidia Fire is 40 percent contained.

The raging Palisades Fire has burned 17,234 acres, with the Eaton Fire having burned 10,600 acres at the time of this writing, CalFire reports.

There have also been five confirmed fatalities, of which one was identified on Wednesday morning as 66-year-old Victor Shaw, who died trying to defend the home that had been in his family for nearly 55 years.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.