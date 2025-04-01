Pam Bondi Announces Federal Charges Against Trump Hater Accused of Colorado Tesla Firebombing

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Monday that federal charges have been filed against a Colorado man accused of throwing an incendiary device at a Tesla dealership in Colorado. Cooper Jo Frederick allegedly acted as an accomplice to a man that identifies as a woman and uses the name “Lucy Grace Nelson,” who was first arrested over the incident and also faces federal charges.

KDVR reports that Cooper Jo Frederick, 24, is facing federal charges for allegedly firebombing the Loveland Tesla dealership on March 7, according to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. In a video posted to social media, Bondi stated, “If you take part in the wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, we will find you, arrest you and put you behind bars.”

Frederick had previously been arrested on March 14 and charged under Colorado state law with two counts of possessing an incendiary device, one count of manufacturing an incendiary device, criminal mischief causing $5,000 to $20,000 in damage, and use of an incendiary device in a felony. The Justice Department will now be seeking a 20-year prison sentence against Frederick, who was arrested in Plano, Texas, following an FBI investigation.

Court records confirm Frederick’s arrest in Texas as well as orders for him to be extradited back to Colorado to face prosecution. The Loveland Police Department told local media that the March 7 incident was the fifth reported crime at the Tesla dealership in approximately five weeks. In addition to the attempted firebombing, the dealership has also reported damage from rocks being thrown at the building and vehicles, as well as graffiti.

Earlier this month, a man who identifies as a woman and uses the name Lucy Grace Nelson was also hit with federal charges for allegedly using Molotov cocktails in the same incident. Nelson is facing charges of possession of unregistered firearms and attempted malicious destruction of property, in addition to initial state charges of malicious destruction of property.

The incidents at the Loveland dealership are part of a broader wave of protests and vandalism targeting Tesla locations nationwide. The protests are in response to the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and Elon Musk’s association with President Donald Trump. Attorney General Bondi has labeled the vandalism and attacks “domestic terrorism” and vowed to aggressively prosecute those responsible at the federal level.

Read more at KDVR here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.