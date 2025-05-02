DOJ Sends Demand Letter to U. of Virginia Requiring Proof School Eliminated DEI Programs

The DOJ sent a demand letter to the University of Virginia (UVA) requiring the school to confirm no later than Friday that it has eliminated every aspect of DEI across its campuses.

The UVA governing board voted in early March to shut down all DEI offices and end all related programs on its campuses across the state.

University President James Ryan was then asked to report back to the board within 30 days and provide an update on UVA’s progress in implementing the decision.

After failing to meet the deadline, the DOJ sent a demand letter on Monday telling Ryan to submit proof by Friday that DEI has been eradicated at the school, according to the demand letter, obtained by the College Fix.

“The Department has received complaints that your office and the University may have failed to implement these directives and further that you have refused to produce the report on the matter,” read the letter signed by UVA alumna Harmeet Dhillon, the DOJ’s Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights.

Notably, Ryan has publicly resisted President Donald Trump administration’s efforts to rein in DEI, joining hundreds of leaders in higher education, and being the only public university president to join the condemning cohort, the Daily Progress reported last week.

“Certify that for every University division, department, school, foundation, unit, system, and graduate or professional program and school of the University, the dictates of the Board of Visitors’ Resolution have been fully and completely satisfied and accomplished,” the DOJ’s letter to UVA read.

The university president has also been directed to “include a description with particularly how that has been effectuated, with precision and detail,” according to the Justice Department’s letter.

The DOJ further called on Ryan to provide “specific identification of which departments, programs, preferences, preferential systems and positions/titles/chairs have been eliminated” at the school.

“Further, for every employee, student, faculty member, or administrator who formerly occupied a position with any DEI responsibilities — identify whether that individual’s position and title have been eliminated, whether the individual is still associated with the University in any official or unofficial, paid or unpaid capacity, and, if so, the name and nature of that individual’s current title or position,” the letter added.

“The Department of Justice expects your complete candor and prompt response to this request,” the DOJ’s letter to Ryan concluded. “Please ensure that this letter is immediately shared with each of the members of the University’s Board of Visitors.”

