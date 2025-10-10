‘Strategic Market Status:’ Google Faces Tougher Scrutiny from UK Antitrust Watchdog

Google has become the first company to be designated with “strategic market status” by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, exposing its online search and advertising business to closer scrutiny.

Bloomberg reports that the UK’s antitrust watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has taken a significant step in taking on Google’s dominance in the search and advertising market by designating the tech giant with “strategic market status.” This move comes as part of the UK’s efforts to ensure fair competition in the digital market and marks the first time a company has been given this designation under the country’s new regulatory framework.

The CMA’s decision follows an investigation that raised concerns over Google’s entrenched market power, particularly in the search and search advertising sector. The watchdog found that more than 90 percent of searches in the UK take place on Google’s platform, highlighting the company’s stranglehold over the market.

Among the primary concerns raised by the CMA are the fairness of Google’s search results, high advertising costs, and the use of AI-generated search responses. While the investigation did not cover Google’s Gemini AI assistant, the CMA stated that it would keep this position under review, given the uncertainty surrounding the market’s development.

The designation of strategic market status does not necessarily imply that Google has engaged in anti-competitive behavior. However, it does open the door for the CMA to implement measures such as enforcement actions and penalties to address how Google operates its search services in the UK. The watchdog plans to start consulting on possible interventions later in the year.

Google’s senior director for competition, Oliver Bethell, cautioned against “costly restrictions” and “unduly onerous regulations” following the announcement. He argued that many of the proposed interventions could hinder UK innovation and growth, potentially slowing product launches.

Breitbart News previously reported on the U.S. DOJ’s antitrust lawsuit against Google over its search dominance, which ended in little more than a slap on the wrist for the tech giant:

The judge’s decision allows Google to continue paying partners like Apple for preferential placement of its search engine, a crucial win for both companies. Apple receives an estimated $20 billion annually from Google for making it the default search option on iPhones. The ruling does require Apple to better promote alternative search engines and adjust default settings yearly. Judge Mehta indicated the allowance of payments could be revisited if competition is not substantially restored through the imposed remedies. Analysts at MoffettNathanson called the ruling a “slap on the wrist” and “a home run for the status quo” that has greatly benefited Google and Apple.

