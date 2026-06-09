Elon Musk offered a detailed glimpse into SpaceX’s planned orbital AI data centers as the company prepares for what could be the largest IPO in history this week.

Business Insider reports that Elon Musk unveiled the most comprehensive look to date at SpaceX’s planned AI satellites in an interview with a company employee that was posted to X on Monday, marking a significant moment as the rocket company enters a pivotal week for its IPO, scheduled for Friday.

The AI data center satellite, which Musk characterized as a preliminary version of the final design, will stand 20 meters tall with an expansive wingspan of 70 meters. These dimensions make it the largest satellite SpaceX has ever attempted to launch. The structure features a rack of AI chips flanked by extensive solar panels and liquid radiators for thermal management.

Musk described the current design as a draft iteration of what will become the operational version. He noted that the satellite is considerably less complex than SpaceX’s Starlink satellites, which the company has been deploying since 2019. Much of the technology draws from systems already developed for the satellite internet service.

“We don’t think this is a super hard problem, compared to things we already do,” said Musk.

The enormous solar arrays that will power these orbital data centers will be manufactured at a new facility in Bastrop, Texas. This factory, which Musk dubbed the “Gigasat” facility, covers more than 11 million square feet and is currently under construction. SpaceX already produces Starlink components in the region. Musk indicated that the factory should reach meaningful production volumes by the end of 2027.

Musk has consistently promoted the concept of orbital data centers for training and operating advanced AI systems. His rationale centers on two primary advantages: the abundance of solar energy available in space and the ability to circumvent the community opposition that has increasingly complicated terrestrial data center developments.

SpaceX has outlined extraordinarily ambitious deployment targets, with plans to eventually launch as many as one million AI data centers into orbit. This massive expansion of space-based computing capacity forms a central element of the company’s investment narrative as it pursues a public listing at a $1.75 trillion valuation this week.

In regulatory filings connected to the IPO, SpaceX has supported this valuation by citing a total addressable market of $28.5 trillion, with AI applications accounting for $26.5 trillion of that figure.

The technical specifications of the orbital platforms became clearer through additional comments from SpaceX leadership on Monday. CFO Bret Johnson confirmed in a separate interview that the AI data centers would utilize Nvidia graphics processing units for computational tasks.

Looking further ahead, SpaceX intends to transition to specialized radiation-hardened semiconductors produced by Terafab, a major fabrication plant being developed through a partnership involving SpaceX, Tesla, and Intel. Musk disclosed that the Terafab facility is expected to encompass approximately 10 million square feet, making it roughly ten times larger than Tesla’s biggest existing factory in Austin.

AI data centers are now the hottest topic in space as well as in our local communities. Breitbart News social media director and author Wynton Hall explains in his instant bestseller, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, that conservatives must develop a plan to deal work with AI that avoids the landmines outlined in this lawsuit, but still captures the benefits of this powerful technology.

Read more at Business Insider here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.