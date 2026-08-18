Breitbart News to Host Policy Event ‘AI Is Here: What to Fear, What to Embrace’

Breitbart News is hosting a major policy event, “AI is Here: What to Fear, What to Embrace,” focusing on artificial intelligence and what inevitably comes along with it as it becomes increasingly integrated into the daily lives of Americans.

Breitbart News is partnering with Innovation Council Action and speaking with industry experts to break down the issues surrounding AI developments, potential concerns, and advantages.

The event takes place Tuesday, August 25th in Washington, DC, and will feature conversations with key players offering insight into this complex yet advantageous sector. Breitbart News will speak to Emil Michael, the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering. President Donald Trump described Michael as someone who has “lived the American Dream by building several successful Tech companies, including Uber.”

“He served as a Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defense when he was a White House Fellow,” Trump said after announcing a “slate of America First Patriots” in a December 2024 post, prior to officially beginning his second term in office.

Trump described Michael as “one of the most respected leaders in the Tech business…”

Michael, a first-generation immigrant, has what the U.S. Department of War describes as a “proven track record of anticipating technology shifts and identifying companies ripe for hyperscale, with investments spanning a broad range of companies across AI, financial technology, quantum computing, and consumer logistics.” More recently, Michael explained how he has prioritized AI as the number one technology priority at the department.

Host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle will also speak with James Proud, founder and CEO of Substrate; Philip Buckendorf, CEO and co-founder of ASI; and James Burnham, general counsel of xAI.

Taylor Budowich, founder of Innovation Council Action Inc., said in a statement, “President Trump’s AI agenda is leading America into the future–a future of abundance that will make all Americans wealthier, healthier, and more secure.”

“Innovation Council Action is proud to sponsor a discussion about what that future looks like and how policymakers should think about this critical industry,” he added.

“Artificial Intelligence is a hugely consequential policy arena, and how the United States federal government handles complex questions on the regulatory framework around it will have deep and serious implications for the entire planet for generations to come,” Boyle said in a statement ahead of the major policy event.

He added, “That’s why we at Breitbart News are proud to be the platform that understands these challenges and serves as the defining place to begin to answer these questions. This event is a massive step in the right direction of getting clarity on what happens next.”

Breitbart News has continued to lead the way in highlighting the AI developments, framework, and policy discussions, particularly throughout the Trump administration.

President Trump believes AI will serve as an economic “boon to the country,” emphasizing the importance of the U.S. leading China, particularly on the front of artificial intelligence.

“It’s going to be incredible, I think. And we’re leading China. You know, China wants it badly. They want to take the lead, but they won’t be able to as long as we’re smart and we’re nice and smart like we should be, and we will control that industry. That industry will lead to unbelievable things and will lead to tremendous numbers of jobs.”

Earlier this month, the Trump administration met with tech leaders to “finalize a security review process for advanced AI models before their release.”

Breitbart News has held a number of similar policy events centering around crucial policy topics and political leaders over the last two years, speaking with Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), and more.

Doors open for the “AI is Here: What to Fear, What to Embrace” event on Tuesday, August 25th, at 12:15 p.m. ET.