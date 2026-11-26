Newly released UFO files reveal a valued Pentagon contractor drew up plans for an underground vault in Nevada designed to hold recovered extraterrestrial hardware and biological samples.

The revelation, being reported by numerous news outlets which have examined the new trove, appears in a report that Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS) wrote in 2009 to summarize its first 10 months of work for the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

The fortress would be some 20 feet below the earth behind three-foot-thick concrete walls with a steel vault door and a heavily guarded access tunnel, covering 5,000-square-feet of space.

Fox News reported:

The bunker was designed to store what was described as acquired “exotic material or tissue” – including recovered hardware and biological samples tied to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), the Pentagon’s broader term for UFOs and other unexplained sightings in the air, space or sea. The blueprint was not drawn from science fiction. It is detailed inside a 538-page declassified contractor report released by the Department of War as part of the Trump administration’s latest batch of UAP records, exposing how close a private firm came to building a secure repository under a $22 million Pentagon program.

Well known contractor Robert Bigelow set up BAASS for the DIA’s Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program, which studied potential aerospace threats more than 40 years into the future, and won the contract as the only bidder.

The files are the eighth batch published under the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, which the Department of War began releasing in May after President Donald Trump directed agencies to disclose their UFO records.

Besides the Bigelow documents, the Pentagon’s eighth release of files also included three newly declassified infrared and electro-optical sensor videos submitted by U.S. Central Command.

Recorded in 2020, 2023 and 2026, the clips show sensors panning and zooming to track unidentified objects across the video frame, including a nearly one minute that tracks two separate objects before intermittently losing contact.

he BAASS program was launched in 2008 through a $10 million congressional earmark steered by then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., and the late Sen. Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii.

DIA briefing notes from May 2009 say Reid was hunting for radical technological “leaps,” ranging from such pursuits as futuristic propulsion, direct energy weapons and space-time travel.

Within weeks, BAASS moved into a nondescript building on South Polaris Avenue in Las Vegas and began fortifying its headquarters. It installed soundproofed offices, electronic deadbolts, tinted windows, security cameras and an 8-foot perimeter fence while removing all company names and logos from the exterior.

y May of 2009, the company’s payroll increased to 47 full-time employees that included scientists, engineers and former investigators from the military and law enforcement.

In May 2009, its administrator noted the lack of a facility for “exotic material or tissue,” the technology website SOFX reported.

On June 24, 2009, Reid wrote directly to Deputy Defense Secretary William Lynn III warning that investigators had uncovered “several highly sensitive, unconventional aerospace-related findings” that required “extraordinary protection,” according to Fox’s examination of the files.

So BAASS begam nuietly formulating plans for the underground bunker. Apparently the group was aware that hardware and biological samples were already being stored in various locations.

“The need for a highly secure underground vault operated by BAASS became apparent in line with a BAASS priority to pursue and acquire recovered hardware and biological samples from the corporate world and/or from private individuals and groups located elsewhere, including Brazil,” the July 2009 10-month report states.

BAASS expected the vault to be ready by late 2009 or early 2010.

“Whether it was ever built is unclear, since later BAASS reports released by the Pentagon never mention it again,” SOFX reported.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.