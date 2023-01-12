CLAIM: The New York Times claimed Wednesday that Republicans have not “demonstrated” evidence that President Joe Biden “was involved in his son’s business deals.”

VERDICT: FALSE. Republicans have submitted a recording of Joe Biden leaving a voicemail for Hunter Biden about a business deal with a Chinese energy company. Republicans have also highlighted whistleblowers who have stated Joe Biden was intimately involved in the Biden family business.

On Wednesday, the Times claimed that “Republicans have yet to demonstrate that the senior Mr. Biden was involved in his son’s business deals or took any action to benefit him or his foreign partners.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), chair of the House Judiciary Committee, reported Hunter’s former business partner and whistleblower Tony Bobulinski twice met with Joe Biden to discuss a business deal in China with CEFC China Energy Co.

“I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden,” Bobulinski explained.

The CEFC deal was between Bobulinski, the Biden family, and high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party.

An email found on Hunter’s laptop “outlined the proposed percentage distribution of equity in a company created for a joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co,” the New York Post reported. The proposed business venture, sent on March 13, 2017, included “10 held by H for the big guy?”

Bobulinski confirmed “the big guy” was a reference to Joe Biden.

Secondly, the Daily Mail reported in June that Joe Biden left a voicemail on Hunter’s phone about a New York Times story that reported on the CEFC deal in which Joe Biden noted, “I think you’re clear,” a reference to the family’s business dealings. The voicemail directly contradicted Joe Biden’s statement in 2019 that he and his son had not spoken about the family’s business schemes.

“I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you,” Joe Biden said in the audio recording. Thirdly, Hunter was appointed to the board of Burisma in 2014 with no prior experience in the energy sector or Ukraine for a salary of $83,000 per month. In 2015, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. According to Breitbart News’s senior contributor Peter Schweizer, Hunter raked in great sums of money from Burisma for which he “offered no real work,” a statement that infers Hunter was profiting from peddling influence to then-Vice President Joe Biden. In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’ investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

