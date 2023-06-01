Nolte — Trump Fallout: CNN Monthly Primetime Crashes to 494K Total Viewers

Throughout the month of May, far-left CNN attracted a measly average of 494,000 total primetime viewers.

CNN, a left-wing propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and violence, was at least able to attract over a half-million viewers in the previous month of April—587,000. Still, that was no accomplishment. In the cable news game, 587,000 primetime viewers are about as impressive as zero primetime viewers. And yet, in May, CNN lost another 93,000 viewers, a drop of 16 percent:

According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data for May 2023, CNN averaged 494,000 total primetime viewers, No. 14 on basic cable (down 1 spot from April), and 416,000 total day viewers, No. 5 on basic cable (unchanged from April). The network also averaged 113,000 adults 25-54 in primetime, No. 20 on basic cable (down two spots from April), and 84,000 adults 25-54 in total day, No. 12 on basic cable (down two spots from April). Compared to April, CNN is down -16% in total primetime viewers—and -16% among adults 25-54, -13% in total day viewers—and -17% among adults 25-54 in total day.

CNNLOL’s top-rated show in the three-way cable news race—something called Anderson Cooper Tonight, anchored by someone named Anderson Cooper— came in 27th with only 646,000 average viewers.

Throughout the total day, CNN was only able to attract 416,000 total viewers. That number could very well dip below 400,000 this month, which would be freaken glorious.

So what happened here, and what does Trump have to do with it…?

It’s very simple…

For the last decade or so, CNN has openly served as the propaganda arm of the Democrat party, and the defenders of the Brownshirts in the Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorist organizations. This cost CNN dearly in the ratings and left CNN with a tiny but loyal base of viewers who can best be described as the Woke Gestapo.

Another factor hurting CNNLOL is its unappealing anchors. To a person, everyone at CNN is smug, joyless, pompous, self-righteous, and less charming than a turd in a punchbowl. This fact drove countless thousands of Woke Nazis to MSNBC.

In other words, CNN painted itself into a fascist corner with a minuscule customer base that demands total loyalty.

Well, in an effort to boost ratings, CNN hosted a town hall with former President Trump, and he triumphed over the harridan CNN sent in to trip him up. He made a fool of her and made a very good case for why he should be reelected president. This, of course, infuriated CNN’s residual audience, and now CNN is losing them.

CNN is a trash outfit that could never survive in a merit-based television environment, one where its only revenue stream came from advertising rates based on viewership numbers. What keeps this trash outlet alive are all the fools who still subscribe to cable and satellite TV.

June’s ratings should be fascinating. These May ratings only account for two-thirds of CNN’s Trump fallout. The town hall took place on May 10, so June should be especially brutal for the fascist outlet—at least, I hope so.

There’s more good news… The cucks at Fox News lost a third of its primetime viewers in May.

