Nolte: NBC Mocks Trumpers Who Fear Hamas Attacks as Democrats Prepare for Attacks

The Hamas Huggers at NBC “News” are ridiculing conservatives who “stoke fears of a Hamas attack in U.S.” Meanwhile…

Democrats around the country are preparing for the same attacks conservatives are concerned about.

WATCH — Israeli Victim’s Mother Says Hamas “Will Come for Americans Next”:

Why is it a high-larious conspiracy theory when we take it seriously, but prudent when Democrats do the same…?

Never forget that NBC News, through MSNBC, openly sides with the war criminals, with the baby butcherers, rapists, and mass murderers in Hamas.

And if you want to know just how much NBC sides with Hamas, allow me to lay out the following facts…

The same Hamas that just pulled off an audacious and brilliantly-planned terror attack against Israel has declared a “Global Day of Jihad” against the West — today, Friday the 13th. Don’t get me wrong… I’m not sitting here with three guns in my belt surrounded by ammo cases and freeze-dried food. It’s a normal day here, so there’s one gun in my belt and a candy bar within reach… But if I lived in a Democrat-run sanctuary city that has invited the unvetted third world to come on over, I’d be a little more on guard today. But I don’t live there. I live here. So it’s just a .38 special and a Milky Way.

RELATED VIDEO — Anti-Israel Protester Removes Israeli Flag from UK Town Hall, Replaces It with Palestinian Flag:

Sheffield Online / POLITICALLY+ /TMX

Nevertheless, here is NBC “News” laughing at conservatives who take these terrorist threats seriously… Why? So they can attack conservatives, that’s why. NBC “News,” so vile, so dishonest, so eager to tee off on Trumpers, they are effectively telling everyone not to be careful. Instead, suggests NBC “News,” you should smugly laugh at the Trumptards as you are out and about on this “Day of Global Jihad” with your guard down.

Oh, and does the fascist FBI back up NBC “News?”

Does Joe Biden shit in his pants?

The FBI said this week it had no information indicating a credible terrorist threat against the United States, but social media pundits who have been raising the alarm for days aren’t backing down. Conservative social media influencers have been filling platforms such as X and Truth Social with speculation not backed by any evidence that attacks on civilians in Israel would soon be followed by similar attacks in major U.S. cities and that people should begin preparing — including by avoiding cities and purchasing firearms.

Oh, those dumb Trumptards “preparing” — without evidence — for “similar attacks in major U.S. cities.” HAHAHAHA, those dumb, reactionary Trumptards taking the threat of those who butcher babies seriously… Oh, hardy har har…

WATCH — NBC’s Sanchez: Israeli Official Confirms Women Were Raped During Hamas Attack:

Now get a load of this…

While NBC “News” is ridiculing us for taking terrorist threats seriously, all around the country members of NBC’s own Democrat party are taking terrorist threats seriously…

Watch as Hollywood Democrats “stoke fears of a Hamas attack in U.S.”:

Citing unspecified “potential safety concerns,” SAG-AFTRA announced Thursday night that planned picket lines in New York and Los Angeles on Friday have been canceled. “In light of potential safety concerns that are unrelated to our ongoing strike, there will be no SAG-AFTRA pickets in New York City or Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 13. Stay safe and see you on the picket lines next week,” the guild said in a statement posted to X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter.

Watch as New York Democrats “stoke fears of a Hamas attack in U.S.”:

New York City leadership is bolstering security as the city braces for unrest after the former chief of Hamas called for a ‘Day of Jihad’ on Friday. Mayor Eric Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul held a joint press conference Thursday where they announced an increased police presence around religious institutions, schools and transportation hubs and confirmed the National Guard is on standby.

Watch Los Angeles Democrats “stoke fears of a Hamas attack in U.S.”:

Across Los Angeles, law enforcement is beefing up security and asking those choosing to protest Friday, October 13 to demonstrate peacefully after an ex-Hamas leader called for a “global day of Jihad.” On the city level, the Los Angeles Police Department vowed to remain in close contact with local Jewish and Muslim communities as demonstrations are expected to take place Friday and into the weekend.

Watch Massachusetts Democrats “stoke fears of a Hamas attack in U.S.”:

Police in several Massachusetts communities are increasing patrols around houses of worship and schools amid increased calls online for attacks on Jewish communities in the United States. The concern is that someone may want to target temples and synagogues, or local Israeli and Jewish institutions, organizations and businesses. The world is on alert after former Hamas leader, Khaled Mashal, called for Friday to be a global day of anger in support of the recent Hamas attack on Israel, which has killed more than 1,300 Israelis and at least 27 Americans.

NBC “News” is trash.