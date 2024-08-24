AXIOS — The 2024 Battle of Masculinity: Toughness Vs. Projected Tenderness

Americans are seeing two visions of manhood as the battle for the White House in 2024 rages, an Axios report claimed on Saturday.

The outlet compared former President Donald Trump to both Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, and running mate, radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

The article stated:

President Trump and his advisers have long viewed their candidate’s masculinity as an edge — particularly after his “fight, fight, fight” cry following the assassination attempt against him. … At the DNC this week, Gov. Tim Walz and Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff — who paused his legal career when she was elected VP — have projected tenderness more than toughness.

In a statement to Axios, Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Harris and Walz support policies that “erode women’s rights and the nature of womanhood,” while “President Trump believes men and women are inherently different but equal.”

A Daily Mail/J.L. Partners survey found Trump leading Harris nationally by two percentage points, Breitbart News reported on August 14:

The latest Daily Mail survey shows Trump still edging out Harris nationally by two percentage points, garnering 43 percent support to Harris’s 41 percent support. However, that two-point gap is outside the ± 3.1 percent margin of error, setting up what the Daily Mail describes as a “nail-biter of an election in November.” The outlet cites another survey, as well, which shows respondents largely viewing Trump as the more “strong” and “charismatic” candidate. [Emphasis added.]

During a speech on Friday in Arizona, Trump laid out his agenda for the nation and urged the crowd to vote for him in November.

“Everyone will prosper, every family will thrive, and every day will be filled with joy and opportunity and hope, but for that to happen, we must defeat Kamala Harris,” he said. According to Breitbart News, the event drew 16,200 people.

As the Axios report focused on two visions of masculinity, Americans are apparently more focused on and worried about the economy under the Biden-Harris administration, per Breitbart News.

“As U.S. consumers feel the brunt of the worst inflation since Jimmy Carter was president, higher costs for groceries, insurance, health care, rent, and more, they have been voicing their true feelings in surveys about the economy,” the outlet said on August 15.

“In an Economist/YouGov poll that surveyed 1,618 adult citizens between August 4-6, 84 percent of respondents said they are about the same or worse off financially compared to a year ago,” it noted.