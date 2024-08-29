Nolte: MSNBC’s Ari Melber Caught Lying After Threatening Corey Lewandowski with ‘Defamation’; Locks Xwitter Account

Far-left extremist and MSNBC propagandist Ari Melber threatened Donald Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski with “defamation,” was then caught lying, and has now locked his Xwitter account.

On Wednesday night, Melber was going on about something when Lewandowski interrupted and said, “Are you going to state that Donald Trump had a bandage on his ear just for spectacle? Are you going to say that was false?”

Lewandowski continued: “The guy got shot in the head and you said the only reason—I can read you the quote if you want, you said it was just for spectacle, so if you want to apologize…?”

And this is where Melber melted down and started crybabying about “defamation.”

Talk about a spectacle:

“I quoted a New York Times article that said, ‘At the convention, Donald Trump was his own biggest prop,’” Melber claimed. “It was a New York Times quote about how he had become such an important figure in rebounding from what was a horrific assassination attempt.”

Looking like someone stole his bike and slapped his mama, Melber continued: “What you have is a false quote. I’m putting you on notice if you continue to repeat falsely that I said that, you will be potentially in a defamation situation because I didn’t say that.”

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA…

Repeat that last part, only do it in your head using his voice: I’m putting you on notice if you continue to repeat falsely that I said that, you will be potentially in a defamation situation!!

Harrumph! Harrumph! Harrumph!

But here’s the best part… because I didn’t say that.

Except.

Melber did say that.

Using his own sick words, Melber said—just as Lewandowski claimed, that Trump’s ear bandage was a “spectacle.” As the below video makes clear, Melber was not quoting the New York Times when he used the word “spectacle.” After quoting the Times, Melber injected his own commentary ridiculing Trump’s ear bandage.

“That’s fair. [Trump’s ear bandage is a] placard for delegates to fill in, an image for political mobilization, a spectacle for this candidate who we know by his own admission obsessed with assorted spectacles.”

You can read the New York Times piece Melber quoted here and see for yourself that Melber’s “spectacle” comments were his own.

And now that Melber has been caught lying, like a little sissy-girl, he has (as of this writing) locked up his Xwitter account.

Locking up the Xwitter account is what sissy-girls do when they’ve been caught red-handed, refuse to admit they are wrong , refuse to apologize for doing wrong, and know they will never be held accountable by their employer or their corporate media allies who always reward shameless lying.

This is an age-old tactic of hiding away utilized almost exclusively by leftists who know they will never be required to retract or apologize. All they have to do is wait it out.

When Normal People make mistakes, we admit the mistake and apologize. That doesn’t make us special. It makes us normal. Normal People know that if you want any kind of peace of mind, it’s much easier to admit, apologize, and move on than to stubbornly stand by what you know is wrong.

People in the corporate media are not Normal. They are lying sociopaths who have still not retracted nor apologized for any of this:

On national TV, Ari Melber threatened an adviser to the Republican nominee for president with “defamation” for … telling the truth.

It was Melber who was lying, who was threatening defamation to cover up his own defamation of a man who had been shot in the face a few days earlier.

Then, like a little sissy-girl, Melber locked his Xwitter account. And no one—not one person—who poses as an objective journalist in the corporate media has so far called Melber out.

Democrats sure got it good.

