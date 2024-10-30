Nolte: Washington Post, L.A. Times Continue to Suffer Massive Subscription Cancellations

The far-left Washington Post has now lost 250,000 subscribers, which represents ten percent of its customer base.

The far-left Los Angeles Times has lost 18,000 subscribers, or 4.5 percent of its customer base.

As Breitbart News has reported, this glorious (and predictable) financial collapse is due to the Post’s and the L.A. Times’ decision not to publish an endorsement in the 2024 presidential race.

Yes, the same Washington Post and L.A. Times that have spent years telling their dumb readers that Donald Trump is Hitler just couldn’t bring themselves to endorse Kamala Harris over Hitler — which I find hilarious.

And now the chickens are coming home to roost, especially at the wretched Post.

Using lies, disinformation, and conspiracy theories, the Post spent the better part of a decade alienating everyone to the right of Karl Marx. With only leftists for paying customers and no real advertising revenue to fall back on, the Post had to serve those customers. Well, leftists don’t want journalism or truth. They want comfort and affirmation. And when you deny them that comfort and affirmation, they go into a snit and cancel their subscriptions.

When you cater only to the left, you live under the axe of, That’s a nice business you got there. Be a shame if anything happened to it.

Yes, people on the right also boycott now and again, but we don’t have a zero-tolerance policy. You have to work pretty hard to alienate us. Our skin is thicker. Leftists demand 100 percent fealty.

I honestly don’t understand why a smart guy like Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos chose this hill to die on. In an op-ed, he tried to explain his decision not to endorse anyone this way:

Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election. No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, “I’m going with Newspaper A’s endorsement.” None. What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one. Eugene Meyer, publisher of The Washington Post from 1933 to 1946, thought the same, and he was right. By itself, declining to endorse presidential candidates is not enough to move us very far up the trust scale, but it’s a meaningful step in the right direction. I wish we had made the change earlier than we did, in a moment further from the election and the emotions around it. That was inadequate planning, and not some intentional strategy.

What sense does that make?

Everyone already knows the Post despises Trump. Every single day the Post “endorses” whoever opposes Trump. The idea that withholding what would have at least been an honest endorsement will help rebuild the outlet’s credibility is absurd. Bezos isn’t building a bridge to the readers his newspaper has spent years alienating. Instead, he’s insulting our intelligence. There was no benefit to this move, only fallout, and that fallout is 250,000 subscribers and counting.

Hopefully, this is just the beginning. The corporate media deserve every terrible thing that happens to them.

