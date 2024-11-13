Nolte: Far-left Associated Press Lies About Pete Hegseth

The far-left Associated Press published over 1,000 words about Pete Hegseth, President-elect Trump’s choice for defense secretary, and the lies are legion.

Well, I should say the lies of omission are legion, but lies of omission are still … lies.

“President-elect Donald Trump stunned the Pentagon and the broader defense world by nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his defense secretary,” sneers the AP, adding that Trump is “tapping someone largely inexperienced and untested on the global stage to take over the world’s largest and most powerful military.”

“The news was met with bewilderment and worry among many in Washington as Trump passed on a number of established national security heavy-hitters and chose an Army National Guard officer,” the dishonest report continues.

This weak-ass propaganda then spends six paragraphs — six! — freaking out over Hegseth’s opposition to “woke” military programs and DEI. Hegseth has also had the temerity to question allowing women in combat roles.

From there it’s just paragraph after paragraph of “experts” lamenting Hegseth’s “lack of experience.”

Now, a real journalist told to write 1,000 words that would inform the public about who this Hegseth guy is, would not bury the public in that kind of propagandistic repetition. A real journalist would spend one paragraph laying out Hegseth’s opposition to DEI nonsense and his concerns about women in combat. A real journalist would, at the most, spend two paragraphs laying out concerns about his supposed lack of experience. No question those are valid points. But browbeating those points at the expense of other relevant facts exposes you as a lying propagandist.

And so, instead of browbeating, a real journalist would then lay out Hegseth’s FULL biography and his FULL qualifications. Here’s what the serial liars in the AP don’t want their stupid readers to know…

Hegseth has a Bachelor in politics from Princeton University.

Hegseth has a Master of Public Policy from Harvard.

In 2004, at the age of 24, Hegseth was commissioned as an infantry officer in the Minnesota National Guard. He served at Guantánamo Bay that year as an infantry platoon leader.

After that tour was done, he volunteered to go to Iraq. And went.

In 2012, he served in Afghanistan.

During his 20 years of military service, Hegseth was awarded two Bronze Stars and two Army Commendation Medals, among others.

He’s currently serving as a major in the Minnesota Army National Guard.

Additionally, he’s worked in finance, politics, and as a veterans’ advocate.

So let’s sum up what the AP does not want its readers to know… The man Trump has nominated for defense secretary has…

…two Ivy League degrees

…served 20-plus years in the military

…served in Guantánamo, Iraq, and Afghanistan

…advocated for veterans

…not worked in the defense industry

…not hired drag queens to boost recruitment

…not transitioned like this demented fat slob Democrats put in charge of public health

…not stolen suitcases like this freak Democrats put in charge of nuclear waste

Okay, maybe those last three points need not be laid out by the AP, but this is who the corporate media are.

The AP doesn’t want to inform you.

The AP wants you misinformed.

And this is why alternative media is so ascendant, while dishonest outlets like the AP sink into irrelevancy and disgrace.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.