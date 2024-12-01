Biden Lied to ABC News in June: Said He Had ‘Ruled Out’ Hunter Pardon

President Joe Biden lied for years about whether he would pardon his son, Hunter Biden, for his crimes — even telling David Muir of ABC News in an exclusive interview in Normandy, France, in June that he had “ruled out” a pardon.

As ABC News reported at the time:

President Joe Biden said he would not pardon his son Hunter amid an ongoing felony gun trial during a wide-ranging exclusive interview with ABC News anchor David Muir at the Normandy American Cemetery on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Muir asked Biden on Thursday if he would accept the outcome of his son’s trial in Wilmington, Delaware, to which the president said, “Yes.” Biden also said “yes” when asked by Muir if he would rule out a pardon for Hunter.

Hunter Biden was ultimately found guilty on three gun charges, and later pleaded guilty to tax violations as well.

The White House continued to claim, for months, that the president had no intention of pardoning his son. For Democrats, and for a sympathetic media, that promise was evidence that Biden had not politicized the justice system, despite the fact that it was pursuing Donald Trump and his supporters while protecting Hunter Biden for years.

Critics of the Biden-Harris administration had long expected Biden to pardon Hunter, regardless of Biden’s denials.

Muir would later go on to moderate the presidential debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

