Nolte: John Dickerson out at Far-left CBS News

John Dickerson, the most insufferable leftist in the regime media not named Joe Scarborough, will exit far-left CBS News at the end of the year.

Smug, sanctimonious, unappealing, and an out and proud leftist, after 16 years at CBS, it’s time for John Dickerson to learn to Substack.

Dickerson is as high-profile at CBS News as high-profile gets at the mostly-forgotten CBS News. He started his disgraced CBS career moderating the Sunday morning current events show, Face the Nation. Currently, he co-hosts the CBS Evening News.

“At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as ‘Face the Nation’ anchor for the first time,” Dickerson said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience’s attention and the honor of being a part of the network’s history[.]”

He added he is also “grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you.”

Could this be the beginning of the disgraced network’s new owner, Skydance’s David Ellison, and new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, truly cleaning house? Could it be that they understand that policy is personnel and no reform will be accomplished without a slew of firings matched by the hiring of only those who agree wholeheartedly with the reform agenda?

If CBS is hesitating on the firing front, I would tell them to look at the difference between President Trump’s first and second term. Whether or not you like what Trump is doing, the following is undeniable… Sure, Trump got plenty done during the first go-round, but he had also staffed his White House with establishment types, or he trusted establishment types in the legislature. What did he end up with? No border wall and a special counsel.

This time Trump hired only MAGA types and he has hit the ground running in ways no one thought possible. Reform is happening. You might not like it. You might not agree with it. But reform is happening and no one can argue different.

If CBS truly wants to reform, all the John Dickersons need to go, all of them, and that’s pretty much everyone.

Look at CNN. Or, you could join 99.99999998799 percent of the country, and not look at CNN.

CNN pledges reform and then moves the deckchairs around on the CNN: Titanic—as though moving Wolf Blitzer to mornings and so-and-so an hour earlier or later matters. The result? CNN cannot even attract 500,000 average primetime viewers during this unprecedented series of news cycles.

CBS is filled with institutional rot, both on-camera and behind the camera. Only an enema can save it. Dumping Dickerson is just a start. It’s a good start, an impressive start, but a start.

And so, we add yet another soon-to-be-forgotten name to those schlonged in the Trump 2.0 era, an era where Trump’s ongoing triumphs have so exposed the left, even the regime media have been forced to retool, or at least pretend to retool…

Bye, tools…

These are mere drops in the biased bucket. The truth is that the establishment media will never reform. We all know that. The media might think this is reform, but it’s really their death rattle. Tee hee.

