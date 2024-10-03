An elderly couple in Beech Island, South Carolina, died together as strong winds from Hurricane Helene brought a tree down on their home.

When 22-year-old John Savage went to check on his grandparents as tree branches outside their home snapped amidst the gusts of wind, he said Marcia, 74 and Jerry, 78, were fine as they cuddled in their bed, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Thursday.

However, moments later, a loud noise was heard as one of the largest trees outside crashed down onto the couple’s bedroom and killed them. The outlet continued:

John Savage said his grandparents were found hugging one another in the bed, adding that the family thinks it was God’s plan to take them together, rather than one suffer without the other. “When they pulled them out of there, my grandpa apparently heard the tree snap beforehand and rolled over to try and protect my grandmother,” he said.

Dozens of people have lost their lives in the same manner as the storm wreaked havoc across the southeast portion of the United States, causing floods, mudslides, and wiping out power.

“They loved each other to their dying day,” Savage said of his grandparents.

An image shows the couple who had been sweethearts since they were teenagers and had enjoyed more than 50 years of marriage:

The hurricane that was downgraded from a Category 4 storm initially hit Florida’s Big Bend region on September 26, per Breitbart News.

More than 1.1 million people remain without power in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, the AP reported on Wednesday.

“Biden flew over the devastation in North and South Carolina, getting a firsthand look at the mess left by a storm that now has killed at least 189 people, making Helene the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland U.S. since Katrina, according to statistics from the National Hurricane Center,” the article read.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe authorized by former President Donald Trump has raised millions of dollars for victims of the storm, Breitbart News reported on Tuesday.

As of Thursday morning, the page had raised $4,516,550 of its $1,000,000 goal.

“President Trump and his supporters are using the GoFundMe platform to direct unprecedented levels of generosity from MAGA supporters to help Americans facing the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene,” an update on the page read.

“In just a matter of days, this account for those across the Southeastern US has raised millions of dollars. Please continue to support your fellow Americans in their recovery efforts!” it stated.