Nolte: Joe Biden Pledges to Obstruct U.S. Senate

Democrats are about to impeach President Trump for something Joe Biden is bragging about doing — obstructing congress.

One of the two articles of impeachment the U.S. House intends to pass is based on the invented crime of “Obstruction of Congress.”

This particular impeachment article reads in part:

In response, without lawful cause or excuse, President Trump directed Executive Branch agencies, offices, and officials not to comply with those subpoenas. President Trump thus interposed the powers of the Presidency against the lawful subpoenas of the House of Representatives, and assumed to himself functions and judgments necessary to the exercise of the “sole Power of Impeachment” vested by the Constitution in the House of Representatives.

This entire impeachment article is predicated on Trump defying congressional subpoenas, either for testimony or documents.

And of course it’s a ridiculous, made-up charge. The legislative branch does not hold subpoena power over the executive branch, and any disputes over subpoenas are supposed to be, and normally are, adjudicated by the judicial branch.

In other words, if Trump were to ignore a Supreme Court order to honor a subpoena, only then would he be in any legal jeopardy.

And so, as law professor Jonathan Turley pointed out during his own impeachment testimony, what this means is that impeaching a president for wanting to go to the courts to settle a subpoena issue is an abuse of power on the part of congress, not Trump.

Regardless, Democrats and the corporate media are both barreling ahead with this nonsense as though it’s legitimate and are prepared to turn a refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena into a crime worthy of impeachment, and yet…

The media and Democrats all cheer when Joe Biden says he will do the exact same thing Trump’s doing — defying a congressional subpoena — and not just any subpoena, a subpoena relating to impeachment.

When asked if he will comply with a congressional subpoena from the U.S. Senate to testify at Trump’s impeachment trial, Burisma Biden said, “No, I will not yield to what everybody is looking for here,” the former vice president said. “And that is to take the eye off the ball.”

Breitbart News has already explained the importance of Biden’s testimony:

The refusal comes as Senate Republicans have signaled it would be inappropriate for the impeachment proceedings, let alone a trial, to progress without the former vice president or his youngest son, Hunter, providing testimony. At the forefront of this push have been Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ron Johnson (R-WI), who have opened investigations into Hunter Biden’s work overseas and if he benefited from connections to the Obama-era White House. Graham and others are looking, in particular, into the younger Biden’s ties to Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company at the center of the impeachment inquiry. “I believe that Hunter Biden’s association on [Burisma’s] board doesn’t pass the smell test,” Graham said last month when arguing the Bidens should testify. “If a Republican was in the same boat they would be eaten alive by the media.”

Biden is not only running for president, he is the current Democrat frontrunner. What’s more, Biden supports impeaching Trump — and yet here he is, stridently, arrogantly, and openly doing the exact same thing Trump is being impeached for — “obstructing congress.”

So… according to Democrats and the fake news media…

Donald Trump refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena is a constitutional crisis worthy of impeachment.

Slow Joe Biden refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena proves how feisty, youthful, and prepared to be president he is.

How do you like living in a system where Trump and his supporters are second class citizens?

Joe and Hunter Biden loot Ukraine — no problem!

Joe Biden threatens to withhold U.S. aid from Ukraine unless the country agrees to fire the prosecutor investigating Hunter’s shady company — no problem!

Trump asks Ukraine to look into all of this shady behavior — impeach!

Biden defies a congressional subpoena — no problem!

And so on…

Democrats sure got it good.

