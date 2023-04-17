Poll: Donald Trump Takes Double-Digit Lead in Arizona Primary

Former President Donald Trump has a double-digit lead in the hypothetical Republican primary race in Arizona, a recent J.L. Partners survey found.

The survey asked registered Republicans, “Thinking ahead to the 2024 Republican Primary for President of the United States, if the primary were held today and the candidates were the following, for whom would you vote?”

Several individuals were listed, including Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Rep. Liz Cheney, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo—the last of whom said he will not run for president.

Trump takes a 23-point lead over his closest potential challenger, Gov. DeSantis, with 47 percent support to the governor’s 24 percent support.

No other individual listed came remotely close, as Cheney and Pence tied with four percent each, followed by Haley with three percent, and Ramaswamy with two percent. The remaining individuals saw one percent support or less. Notably, 11 percent remained undecided, although that figure alone is still not large enough to swing the race away from Trump.

The survey also put Trump and DeSantis in a head-to-head match and found Trump leading, garnering support from over half with 52 percent. DeSantis saw 35 percent support, and 13 percent remain undecided:

The survey was taken April 10-12, 2023, among 550 likely Arizona Republican primary voters and has a +/- 4.2 percent margin of error.

It coincides with several other state-level surveys released over the past few weeks, which also show Trump leading the pack.

For example, the latest Victory Insights survey examining the race in Florida showed a 25-point swing from DeSantis to Trump in a head-to-head since November.

As Breitbart News reported:

No other potential candidate comes close, as anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy comes in third place with 3.5 percent support. Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley came in fourth place with 3.2 percent support, followed by former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) — who announced his presidential bid in April — with 1.4 percent. In the potentially crowded field, 13.9 percent remain undecided: Trump’s lead expands even greater when DeSantis is taken out of the scenario, leading 65.9 percent to Haley’s 7.8 percent. In that scenario, 22.4 percent remain undecided. The survey also put Trump and DeSantis head-to-head and found Trump still leading, 46.6 percent to the governor’s 31.8 percent. Notably, this reflects a significant swing in favor of Trump since the survey’s findings in November, when DeSantis led 47.4 percent to Trump’s 36.5 percent.

Similarly, a Victory Insights survey released last week showed Trump leading his field in the Iowa Caucus with majority support, equaling a 29.8 percent lead.

