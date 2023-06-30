Most New York Republicans support former president Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, according to the latest Siena College Research Institute poll.

The poll released on Friday shows that 61 percent of sampled Republicans support Trump, while numerous other candidates split 34 percent of the vote and 5 percent are undecided. Trump’s support is up one percentage point from last month in his home state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) takes the lion’s share of the remaining respondents who would vote for “someone else,” with 31 percent of the subgroup. However, this translates to just about 10.5 percent support among the larger sample compared to Trump’s 60 percent, marking one of DeSantis’s worst showings yet in a state or national poll.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) each have the support of nine percent of Republicans who would vote for someone other than Trump. Former Vice President Mike Pence takes seven percent of the population, followed by entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy with five percent.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) — both staunch Trump critics — each hold just two percent of the anti-Trump demographic, while one percent of the subgroup backs Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR).

In a general election race between President Joe Biden and Trump, Biden leads 50 percent to 28 percent, which is unsurprising given the deep-blue state has voted Democrat in every presidential election since 1984. While Biden holds a comfortable 22-point advantage, the margin is closer than their 2020 results and Trump’s 2016 loss in the Empire State to twice-failed presidential candidate Hilary Clinton.

Siena College sampled 817 registered voters from June 20-25, and the margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

It follows recent GOP primary polls from other states, including South Carolina and New Hampshire, where Trump leads the field by double digits. A Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll released this week showed Trump with a 28-point lead on DeSantis, while a National Public Affairs poll published Wednesday found him 23 points up on DeSantis, with Haley and Scott in striking distance for second place.