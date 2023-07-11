Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) confirmed he would support former President Donald Trump — or any other Republican presidential candidate — should he lose the 2024 primary contest.

“I am going to support the Republican nominee,” DeSantis told Wisconsin Right Now podcast when asked if he would support Trump.

“At the end of the day, you go through these processes and voters make a decision and you live with it,” DeSantis added.

With the first Republican primary contest six months away, Trump is the clear frontrunner.

A June Harvard poll found that Trump led DeSantis by a margin of 67 to 33 percent, a slight decrease for DeSantis from Harvard’s May poll taken before the Florida governor entered the race. Additionally, Trump holds double-digit leads over DeSantis in various states, including, but not limited to, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, New York, and Iowa.

DeSantis also shot down the idea of a potential Trump-DeSantis ticket, telling the podcast he is “not a No. 2 guy.” DeSantis said he would rather maintain his post as Florida governor because the vice presidency “doesn’t really have any authority.”

DeSantis also shut down any speculation about who his potential running mate would be.

“It’s a little bit presumptuous to be doing that at this stage,” DeSantis said when asked about his hypothetical number two. “I’m here to win the early primaries, and that’s what we’ve got to do first.”

DeSantis took a shot at both President Joe Biden and Trump, saying suburban women “disapprove of Biden” and “they also, unfortunately, disapprove very strongly of Donald Trump.”

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung dismissed DeSantis’s comment, telling NBC News, “Ron DeSantis isn’t anybody’s guy. He’s not ‘the guy.’ He’s just ‘a guy.’ Ron is just there, sullen and sad, because his numbers are as tiny as him.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.